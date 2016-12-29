ESPN takes you inside a college football rivalry with VR

Virtual reality has the ability to take us inside events and offer new perspectives for things we'd typically only view on TV. VR company Jaunt has been touting its "cinematic" platform for a while now and it teamed up with ESPN to give sports fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of college football's biggest rivalries. The Game: Michigan at Ohio State chronicles this year's matchup from the perspective of ESPN's College GameDay in the form of an all-access pass to the game. Of course, it's all in VR.
ESPN and Jaunt also worked together on Jacob Jarvis: Why It Matters, the story of a 17-year-old boy battling Muscular Dystrophy who gets support from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and is a big part of what the Buckeyes do on and off the field. Both selections are available now and you'll need a VR headset for the best viewing experience. It's no surprise that these two are in cahoots following a reported $65 million investment in Jaunt from Disney (ESPN's parent company) and other investors back in September.