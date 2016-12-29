ESPN takes you inside a college football rivalry with VR

ESPN and Jaunt also worked together on Jacob Jarvis: Why It Matters, the story of a 17-year-old boy battling Muscular Dystrophy who gets support from Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and is a big part of what the Buckeyes do on and off the field. Both selections are available now and you'll need a VR headset for the best viewing experience. It's no surprise that these two are in cahoots following a reported $65 million investment in Jaunt from Disney (ESPN's parent company) and other investors back in September.