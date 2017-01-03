Acer's new gaming PCs include a VR-ready desktop

The new Acer VX 15 trade's the inconspicuous chassis of the V Nitro for a red-tinted frame, a slightly less powerful GPU and a much cheaper $799 starting price. Even so, the VX is no slouch. The VX's NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU lends it enough power to play modern games, though it probably won't hit maximum settings in games like The Witcher 3 or Titanfall 2. Still, with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and the same Core i7-7700HQ CPU found in the Nitro laptops, it's a powerful machine for the price.

Finally, Acer is rolling out a new desktop PC at CES: the Aspire GX series. These machines will ship with seventh-generation Intel processors, up to 64GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics and a bevy of storage options. That's enough power to drive a modern VR headset! Starting at €799 in Europe, the GX isn't too expensive either, though we've yet to see how US pricing shakes out.