Altec Lansing's SmartStream speakers are another Sonos alternative

The SmartStream line starts with a small namesake speaker and includes X and XL models that get bigger, more powerful and pricier as you go up. At $200 and $300, the mid-size and large options here still won't hit your wallet too much. Yes, those are three different speakers, but they all carry a very similar look. All three feature both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, which means Google Cast and Spotify Connect are in play here. It also means you can expect better sound quality over your home internet connection and Cast is available in a truckload of audio apps.

All three are waterproof-rated and the smallest option is also IP67 "everything proof." To be more specific, that includes shock, water and dust. The trio is also equipped with 16-hour batteries should you need to take the speakers to a spot where an outlet just isn't available. If all of that sounds too good to pass up, Altec Lansing's SmartStream line is expected to go on sale in Q2 or Q3 2017.