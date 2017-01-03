ASUS lays claim to the 'world's lightest 14-inch business laptop'

ASUS says a thin screen bezel and lightweight magnesium alloy were the trick to making the ASUSPro so portable, which seems to be how other laptop makers have been achieving smaller footprints as well. Despite a more compact design here, however, the laptop still has some decent internals. The B9440 comes with a full HD display, up to 16GB of RAM, a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU and as much as 512GB of solid-state storage. All pretty standard stuff -- but at least the machine's tilted keyboard will make it stand out in the office. The ASUSPro is scheduled to ship this May for $999.