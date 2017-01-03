ASUS lays claim to the 'world's lightest 14-inch business laptop'

If weight is your biggest concern when buying a laptop, you've probably grown used to 11- and 13-inch ultraportables. If you're looking for something a little bigger, but still light, ASUS may have something for you. Weighing in at 2.31 pounds, the company's new 14-inch ASUSPro B9440 claims to be the lightest business notebook in its class. Despite its larger screen, the machine itself is actually pretty small: At just 12.6 inches wide, it's actually a little narrower than the 13-inch MacBook Air.
ASUS says a thin screen bezel and lightweight magnesium alloy were the trick to making the ASUSPro so portable, which seems to be how other laptop makers have been achieving smaller footprints as well. Despite a more compact design here, however, the laptop still has some decent internals. The B9440 comes with a full HD display, up to 16GB of RAM, a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU and as much as 512GB of solid-state storage. All pretty standard stuff -- but at least the machine's tilted keyboard will make it stand out in the office. The ASUSPro is scheduled to ship this May for $999.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.