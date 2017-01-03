LeEco brings Android-powered smart bikes to the US

Which bike you pick simply comes down to a matter of your preferred terrain. Both have Toray T700 carbon fiber frames and handlebars, as well as 11-speed drivetrains. The Smart Road Bike is the lighter of the two at 18.5 pounds, and clearly meant for the street with extra lashings of carbon fiber in the fork, seat post and wheels. The Smart Mountain Bike is decidedly heavier at 26.9 pounds, but it boasts a SR Suntour XCR Air front fork and other components designed to survive rougher trips.

LeEco hasn't revealed the price for either bike at this stage, but you should see both of them arrive sometime during the second quarter of 2017. It's hard to say how well they'll fare when many cyclists either have dedicated bike computers or just use their smartphones, but look at it this way: If you don't like burning your phone's battery during your two-wheeled adventures, this promises a more elegant solution.

