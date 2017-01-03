Lenovo's new push into VR starts with this Legion laptop

Gaming through the Entertainment Hub is a little different: the non-final software took a few tries to launch Deus Ex: Mankind Divided properly, but I was dropped into Adam Jensen's world without trouble after that. The thing is, Deus Ex wasn't developed with VR in mind, so while I could move my head to take in the world around me, I also had to move my head to aim at enemies. Sure, I could've used the control stick on the Xbox One controller I was holding, but that required me to keep my head perfectly still as I lined up my shots. Dealbreaker? No, but Lenovo's implementation means having to re-tune how you play your favorite games. Unfortunately, the list of games to test was limited so I didn't have the chance to see if this head-tracking scheme works better for titles from different genres.

Lenovo still has plenty of loose ends to tie up before the Entertainment Hub launches alongside the Legion laptops. Spokespeople here at CES couldn't confirm how or if users could import their own media — home movies and the like — into the Entertainment Hub. It's also unclear whether you'd be able to purchase new content straight from within the Hub. Despite all that (and a handful of early glitches), the Hub might give Lenovo an edge over its rivals as VR continues to grow in prominence and importance.