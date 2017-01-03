Netflix has another app now, but it's for DVD and Blu-ray movies

Last year, Netflix used its CES keynote speech to announce the launch of (nearly) worldwide access to streaming. This year it won't take the stage directly, but ahead of the show it's highlighting something a little more limited in appeal: an app built for its 4.2 million or so remaining DVD rental customers. These days the disc side of the business is billed separately and segmented over on DVD.com, but it's reportedly still profitable. Managing your queue of discs (which often includes movies and TV shows that have left streaming, or never show up there at all), has been missing from official apps since it disappeared after an update back in 2011.