Netflix has another app now, but it's for DVD and Blu-ray movies

Last year, Netflix used its CES keynote speech to announce the launch of (nearly) worldwide access to streaming. This year it won't take the stage directly, but ahead of the show it's highlighting something a little more limited in appeal: an app built for its 4.2 million or so remaining DVD rental customers. These days the disc side of the business is billed separately and segmented over on DVD.com, but it's reportedly still profitable. Managing your queue of discs (which often includes movies and TV shows that have left streaming, or never show up there at all), has been missing from official apps since it disappeared after an update back in 2011.
Beyond just managing what's in your queue and in what order, it can also deliver notifications for when your discs have been returned to Netflix or a new one is being shipped out. Browse, search and recommendations, it's all there, however at least right now, the app is only available on iOS. The number of disc subscribers keeps shrinking, but if Netflix ever adds Ultra HD Blu-ray to its catalog we're sure there will be people ready to hang on as long as those envelopes keep coming.