Qualcomm plans to bring gigabit data speeds to your car

A lot of signal processing and multiple antennas are required to make this high-speed system work properly, and looking at the modem's implementation in smartphones offers more insight into how it will all work. The modem can connect to 10 LTE data streams from multiple aggregated carrier signals. In other words, it pulls down data through lots of different channels and smartly reassembles it all right in the nick of time. Lots of bandwidth means more than just an easier time streaming episodes of The Crown on roadtrips too: We're also looking at faster map updates for built-in navigation systems, for example, not to mention quicker access to information about road conditions and weather.

And let's not forget all the sensors that are in your car (or will be in your next one). Qualcomm is pushing for a way to mash-up their data and interpret them to help with more precise mapping and car fleet management. That collected data can do plenty of good strictly within the car itself thanks to Qualcomm's Drive Data platform, but companies can build applications that use that information if it gets relayed via wireless connections. Move aside, smartphones: The combination of high-speed data and machine learning could well lead to a new generation of killer apps for your car.