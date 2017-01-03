Qualcomm wants to make smarter cars by sharing sensor data

Let's back up for a second. New cars will ship with loads of sensors, from really obvious ones like cameras and GPS to acceleration monitors and radar systems. They all serve valuable purposes on their own, but some interesting new features can be developed if the data they generate are placed in the right context. That's where the Drive Data platform comes in: It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820Am automotive processor to weave the data from all of those sensors together for interpretation. For instance, Qualcomm says its test hardware can use a car's navigation, inertia and camera information to pinpoint its location to within about a meter.

So, what's that kind of data actually good for? A lot, surprisingly. Qualcomm Auto's Nakul Duggal told Engadget that mapping companies might be interested in location data crowdsourced from cars with the right hardware. That granular location information gets more valuable as car makers continue to add new sensors to their vehicles, too. Let's say GM (or a company like it) tricks out a new ride with sensors that monitor temperature or pollution levels. When combined with all the other data the car is collecting, connected cars could feasibly be used to create environmental maps in real time.

Companies that deal with large fleets of cars, like car rental outfits or Uber, could also use this data to keep tabs on driver behavior and distraction. It's not hard to imagine some companies going a little overboard about how it chooses to interpret some of this data, but for now, all we can do is wait and see. Remember, the Drive Data platform still in its early stages, and was designed to work with one specific kind of automotive processor. We've seen car makers like Audi embrace the platform for its 2017 cars, but it will be a while before this kind of smart data meshing makes it to the masses.