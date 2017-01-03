Island puzzler 'Rime' is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Rime is one of the few games confirmed for Nintendo's new system, alongside Breath of the Wild, Stardew Valley and (probably) Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee. It gives us an idea of what the hybrid system is capable of -- the debut Switch trailer dropped a few hints, with Skyrim and a new Mario game featuring prominently, but otherwise its graphical capabilities are a mystery. Rime, while not the most demanding title, has a bright and distinctive aesthetic, mimicking games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Last Guardian. Right now, it's a rare example of what the Switch can handle both at home on the go.