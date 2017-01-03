Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Island puzzler 'Rime' is coming to the Nintendo Switch

The former PS4 exclusive is now coming to Xbox and Nintendo hardware too.

Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in AV
Comments
189 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

It's been a while since we've seen or heard anything about Rime. The whimsical puzzle-adventure title was first shown off at Gamescom in 2013, with a young boy exploring a mysterious, tropical island. At the time it was a PS4 exclusive, however earlier this year developer Tequila Works announced that it had bought the full rights back from Sony. Today, it's been confirmed as a multiplatform release for the PS4, Xbox One and, most notably, the Nintendo Switch. IGN has all the details, including a new trailer which reintroduces the Ico-meets-The-Witness concept.

Rime is one of the few games confirmed for Nintendo's new system, alongside Breath of the Wild, Stardew Valley and (probably) Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee. It gives us an idea of what the hybrid system is capable of -- the debut Switch trailer dropped a few hints, with Skyrim and a new Mario game featuring prominently, but otherwise its graphical capabilities are a mystery. Rime, while not the most demanding title, has a bright and distinctive aesthetic, mimicking games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Last Guardian. Right now, it's a rare example of what the Switch can handle both at home on the go.

Source: IGN
In this article: art, av, gaming
By Nick Summers @nisummers
Trapped in the body of a young adolescent, Nick is obsessed with smartphones, video games and Japanese pop culture. He dreams of piloting his own Gundam or Evangelion.
189 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file