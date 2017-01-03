Island puzzler 'Rime' is coming to the Nintendo Switch

It's been a while since we've seen or heard anything about Rime. The whimsical puzzle-adventure title was first shown off at Gamescom in 2013, with a young boy exploring a mysterious, tropical island. At the time it was a PS4 exclusive, however earlier this year developer Tequila Works announced that it had bought the full rights back from Sony. Today, it's been confirmed as a multiplatform release for the PS4, Xbox One and, most notably, the Nintendo Switch. IGN has all the details, including a new trailer which reintroduces the Ico-meets-The-Witness concept.
Rime is one of the few games confirmed for Nintendo's new system, alongside Breath of the Wild, Stardew Valley and (probably) Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee. It gives us an idea of what the hybrid system is capable of -- the debut Switch trailer dropped a few hints, with Skyrim and a new Mario game featuring prominently, but otherwise its graphical capabilities are a mystery. Rime, while not the most demanding title, has a bright and distinctive aesthetic, mimicking games like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Last Guardian. Right now, it's a rare example of what the Switch can handle both at home on the go.