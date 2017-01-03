Scientists confirm a 'new' human organ

This doesn't mean that the scientific community understands exactly what the mesentery does. With that in mind, the very act of classifying it as an organ should have a far-reaching impact. On a basic level, it's shaking up education. The medical field had to update its definitive Gray's Anatomy textbook to account for the new findings, and students are already learning about the mesentery as a matter of course.

More importantly, it's opening up a line of inquiry that hadn't been available before -- it's a "whole new area of science," the discovery team's J. Calvin Coffey says. If scientists can learn more about how the mesentery interacts with the digestive system, they could develop better treatments for diseases and identify conditions that are specific to this part of the body.