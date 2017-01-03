Tesla narrowly missed its 2016 sales targets

If you can feel a "but," coming, it's because those numbers, while great, are nowhere near what Tesla's going to need in the next two years. After all, the mass-market Model 3 has been reserved by more than 400,000 people since it was announced at the end of March. Delivery dates are currently being pushed back to 2018, with production expected to begin at the tail-end of 2017.



But even if half of those Model 3 pre-orders fall through, the company will still have to double, or triple its production capacity to meet demand. Tesla has already had to take extreme measures to deal with the looming issue, selling $2 billion in stock to raise cash and buying an automation company that'll build robotic lines necessary of churning out that many cars in a year.



On the upside, the company says that it's quite conservative when it comes to car deliveries, only counting them when the paperwork is signed. That means it'll start 2017 with 6,450 extra transactions to count against its first quarter figures although, again, that's pretty small fry compared to what's going to be coming.