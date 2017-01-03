The Morning After: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017

It's 2017 and time for CESHere's what to expect at CES 2017

The Engadget team spent their New Year's Day venturing to Las Vegas. That means it's CES season, and a buttload of TVs, wearables, self-driving cars and countless stupid "smart" things." Here's what we reckon you'll see this week.

Tech-heavy luxury for the richDriving in Tesla's superfast P100D

That thrill of incredibly quick acceleration (while exciting) is only a small portion of the Tesla P100D's charm. In a dense urban environment like San Francisco, where Roberto Baldwin drove it for a week, there aren't a lot of opportunities to live out your Top Gear dreams. Instead, he spent most of his time with the car commuting, trips with his family (holidays!) and heading to Costco. The glamour!

This real-life Gundam can moveWatch Korea's mech take its first steps with a pilot on board

That real, life-sized mech that Korean company Hankook Mirae debuted recently isn't just for show. Its designer, Hollywood SFX veteran Vitaly Bulgarov, posted a video on Facebook showing the robot taking its first steps. And, yes, it had a pilot on board.

Nano cells? Nano cells.LG's incoming 4K TV series deliver better color through 'nano cells'

If your TVs already have 4K, HDR and all the other buzzwords that promise top-tier image quality, what do you do next? For LG, it's decided that it's all about the colors. With its Super UHD TV line for 2017, and all three models (the SJ8000, SJ8500 and SJ9500) revolve around Nano Cell LCDs whose uniformly-sized particles promise more accurate and consistent colors.

Still looking for an ultraportable two-in-oneDell's convertible XPS 13 laptop starts at $1,000

Until now, if you wanted a Dell ultraportable that folds into a tablet, you've had to look beyond the company's XPS series. Not anymore. With the launch of the XPS 13 2-in-1. It's looking pretty darn nice.

We'll understand if you need a momentLenovo's CES haul includes thinner laptops, VR and an Echo clone

What does Lenovo have in store for CES 2017? A $400 VR headset with embedded cameras for room-scale tracking, the "Legion" gaming laptop you'll need to power it, some thinner Thinkpads and a Bluetooth speaker that hooks into Amazon's Alexa service. Yeah, we don't understand that last one either.

Grizzly tracksVermont power company (not) hacked by the Russians

On New Year's Eve newspaper headlines broadcast a rumor that Russian hackers may have penetrated the US power grid via a Vermont utility. Later, the Burlington Electric reported that it had found malware matching a signature released by the DHS and FBI on a single laptop that was not connected to the grid. Now, the company says there's no indication the grid or its customer data has been compromised, and that the result came from internet traffic that is "not unique."

But wait, there's more...