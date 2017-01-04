Casio's latest smartwatch is among the first with Android Wear 2.0

Yep, as we said earlier, the design is very similar to the original. Casio has, however, added button guards and a new protective bezel -- important when your outdoors watch costs a few hundred dollars. For usability while wrestling bears or kayaking for your life, the buttons are now different sizes to help differentiate while using it.

App-wise, Casio has further developed the things its Pro-Trek watch does best, with fishing, hiking and cycling features all well represented.

In addition to specific tracking and assistance apps, there's also something called "Location Memory." This gives you a one-button location read-out, and also doubles as a location marker. You can add notes to these tagged spots as well through speech recognition on the smartwatch. Meanwhile, a feature called "Moment Setter" allows you to pre-program notifications, making the watch display light up dependent on sunset times or remaining altitude left to climb. Aesthetically, you'll also be able to choose more original watch face designs that tap into the low-power GPS or offline maps you've stored.

It's not a watch for everyone, but perhaps that's the point: It's an unapologetic ruggedized smartwatch, and it must have been popular enough for Casio to make a sequel. What if you bought said predecessor just months ago? Well, there's some good news: The older WSD-F10 will be upgradeable to Android Wear 2.0 this spring.