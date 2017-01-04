Fancy developing an app for your sex toy?

OhMiBod's Suki Dunham believes that the announcement is an "exciting achievement for sexual health technology." She envisions folks adding gamification features for a new way to make bedroom action more competitive. Alternatively, the devices could be integrated with dating platforms like Tinder or Grindr to enable people to introduce themselves to each other in a more interactive way. Imagine if, before your first real-world hookup, you'd had long-distance, or teledildonic, sex with your would-be partner without leaving the app.

Outside of OhMiBod, the list of sex toy companies that have opened development platforms is slender at best. One factor that you probably haven't considered is the role that patent licensing plays in the space. For instance Comingle, the open-source sex tech platform, was attacked by a patent troll as it was about to launch its first toy to the public. A similar thing happened to RealTouch Interactive, the home of America's first digital brothel, which was forced out of business by patents. Let's hope that OhMiBod can fly the flag for hackers and coders everywhere and avoid any such costly litigation.