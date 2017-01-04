Show More Results

The Fisher Price Smart Cycle is an adorable form of exercise

No helmet required.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago in Gadgetry
    Fisher Price is preparing the next generation for a life of apps and exercise bikes with its latest innovation in the way children play. The Smart Cycle is a miniature exercise bike with a tablet stand mounted on the front -- kids pedal to play the attached game. We got a hands-on look at the Smart Cycle at CES 2017, but unfortunately we weren't able to go feet-on.

    Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Smart Cycle is not large enough for most adults to use, though the company rolled out a larger version just for CES. The bike is designed for kids ages 3 to 6, and presumably it'll hold up even after your little one gets super jacked.

    This whole thing is an upgrade on Fisher Price's previous Smart Cycle, which hooked up to a TV via a cable.

    After seeing it in person, it's fair to say the actual Smart Cycle is adorable. It's due to land in June or July for $150, complete with one free game, Mission to Tech City, which offers a literary curriculum. Additional apps will cost $5 each and they include offerings from Nickelodeon, such as a SpongeBob SquarePants app that focuses on teaching science and social studies.

    The entire thing is Bluetooth-enabled, which means it works with Apple TV and other streaming systems. But parents, feel free to keep the big TV for yourself, no bike necessary.

    Daniel Cooper contributed to this post.

