FLIR Duo is an GoPro-sized thermal camera for drones

FLIR is no stranger to thermal imagery. It's cameras can be found on everything from industrial gear to the iPhone. The company has also been working with aerial tech for over 20 years, and more recently drones with the Zenmuse XT collaboration with DJI and the FLIR Vue. The FLIR Duo brings that same concept to smaller drones, i.e. the ones that you and I are more likely to own (like the 3DR Solo, or DJI Phantom 2).
Essentially, the Duo is a more affordable version of its existing aerial products ($999 compared to the Vue that starts at $1500). Image-wise, the Duo combines a 160x120 thermal image with a 2-megapixel standard camera, meaning you don't have to choose between heat imagery or regular photography, as Duo can handle, and even combine, both.
It's no surprise that the Duo looks a lot like a GoPro, aside from the dual-lens setup of course. This is, in no small part, to ensure easy compatibility with a number of existing craft. The small problem -- for FLIR at least -- is that all of DJI's most popular drones come with cameras built-in already. And that's a large slice of the consumer drone market. As FLIR has worked with DJI in the past it's not unthinkable that this functionality could become Phantom-friendlier (Phantoms before the model 3 will work) but for now, it's going to require a different quadcopter.
We also got to see the new FLIR One mobile-friendly camera. The One comes in Android and iPhone variants that slide into the bottom of your phone. The new One -- the third iteration -- comes in two versions. The more affordable of which is $199, a $50 saving on the previous model. It also comes with a height-adjustable connector, meaning you won't need to take the case off your handset to use it. So, you're looking to use a drone for aerial inspection, but also want a handheld version, FLIR should have your attention.