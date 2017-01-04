FLIR Duo is an GoPro-sized thermal camera for drones

Essentially, the Duo is a more affordable version of its existing aerial products ($999 compared to the Vue that starts at $1500). Image-wise, the Duo combines a 160x120 thermal image with a 2-megapixel standard camera, meaning you don't have to choose between heat imagery or regular photography, as Duo can handle, and even combine, both.

It's no surprise that the Duo looks a lot like a GoPro, aside from the dual-lens setup of course. This is, in no small part, to ensure easy compatibility with a number of existing craft. The small problem -- for FLIR at least -- is that all of DJI's most popular drones come with cameras built-in already. And that's a large slice of the consumer drone market. As FLIR has worked with DJI in the past it's not unthinkable that this functionality could become Phantom-friendlier (Phantoms before the model 3 will work) but for now, it's going to require a different quadcopter.

We also got to see the new FLIR One mobile-friendly camera. The One comes in Android and iPhone variants that slide into the bottom of your phone. The new One -- the third iteration -- comes in two versions. The more affordable of which is $199, a $50 saving on the previous model. It also comes with a height-adjustable connector, meaning you won't need to take the case off your handset to use it. So, you're looking to use a drone for aerial inspection, but also want a handheld version, FLIR should have your attention.