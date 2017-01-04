Fove starts shipping its eye-tracking VR headset

Fove, a successful Kickstarter project, was supposed to release its VR headset way back in early 2016. Unfortunately, it encountered difficulties sourcing components and had to delay the device's shipments. Now, the company has finally begun shipping the virtual reality device, which tracks not only your head but also your eyes. By following your eyeballs' movements, it can emulate how you see the real world -- it sure created a realistic experience when we tried it out -- and prevent motion sickness.