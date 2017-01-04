Griffin connects your toast to your phone

The $100 "Connected Toaster" (not exactly swinging for the fence in the name department are we Griffin?) uses BLE to connect to a companion app that has different types of bread and a slider to adjust how much you want to burn your bread. Once you've pinpointed the perfect combination, individuals can then save their toast-cooking profile.

Oh, but it doesn't end there. The app will throw a notification to your phone when the delicious sliced carbohydrate is finished. The notifications also works with the company's Connected Mirror so if you buy into the whole ecosystem, you can be alerted while you're brushing your hair the exact moment the most important part of your breakfast is ready.

Sure you can argue that a regular toaster will ding when the bread is ready. And the adjustments on your bread cooker have worked just fine without an app. But think about it. You're already looking at your phone nonstop and how many times have you burned a meal because it was really important for you to post that cat video?

The Connected Toaster is making a bit more sense now isn't it?