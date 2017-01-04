HDMI's new spec improves 8K, HDR and gaming

For one, there's a smarter take on HDR. New Dynamic HDR support optimizes colors per scene, and even per frame -- you should get the best picture possible at any given moment, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Gamers will also like Game Mode VRR support, which introduces variable refresh rates to cut back on lag, screen tearing and other visual artifacts. Audio mavens, meanwhile, will appreciate support for object-based audio (that is, sound given a position in 3D space).

HDMI 2.1 and the new cabling are both backward compatible. The gotcha: the spec won't be released until the second quarter of 2017, and you likely won't see displays that use it until sometime after that. It's not clear that the TVs being announced at CES will support 2.1, although LG has mentioned a form of dynamic HDR in its 2017 sets. If you insist on having it, you might want to wait for detailed specs on this year's TVs before deciding when to buy.

