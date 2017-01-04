ICYMI: CES brings smart brush, remote, fridge and odd cyborg

If outfitting your dumb fridge isn't your thing but you already have Philips Hue lights or Sonos speakers, you should know about the universal remote by Sevenhugs. You can point to anything and adjust it, but the most interesting feature might be setting locations around your house, like that big weird plant in the corner being the place you point your remote to hail an Uber.

The rest of you can roll your eyes along with me over the $200 smart hair brush, even if it's fun to play with. Personally, since it's my fifth International CES, I was expecting a Rosie to brush my hair for me by this point but I suppose this is one step closer.

I don't know the deal about the CES cyborg, please tell me if you do. As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd. And click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.