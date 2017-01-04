Nike's senior innovator on the challenge of designing a self-lacing shoe

With the 2016 Mag and HyperAdapt 1.0, Nike turned its idea of self-lacing shoes into a reality in 2016. And who better to talk about this than two of the masterminds behind the project, Nike's Senior Innovator Tiffany Beers and Vice President of Design & Creative Concepts Tinker Hatfield. In case you're not familiar with Hatfield's work, he designed some of the most popular Air Jordans, as well as the sneakers from Back to the Future Part II. Beers, for her part, led the team who built Nike's Electro Adaptive Reactive Lacing technology.

