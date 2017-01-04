Users of GeForce Now for PC won't load up a streaming app and pick through a list of games -- they'll load up Steam, Origin, UPlay or other PC game providers and purchase games directly from the distributor. Then they'll run that game on NVIDIA's GRID servers through GeForce Now for an hourly fee. The result is a setup that, in the stage demo, looks remarkably like running games on a local machine.

The idea seems neat, but offloading your gameplay to the cloud isn't cheap: NVIDIA says GeForce Now will charge $25 for 20 hours of play, and that doesn't include the cost of the games. If you only played two hours a day, you'd spend $912 for a year of NVIDIA GeForce Now gaming. Still, if you really don't want to buy a gaming machine with that cash, GeForce Now for PC and Mac will start rolling out in March.