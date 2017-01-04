Olly is like an Amazon Echo but with personality

At CES, we saw two different models of the Olly. One spun around energetically and chattered with a fast cadence, while another was a lot more deliberate and only spoke when talked to. This, Olly's creators say, is based on the personalities of its owners, which it can judge based on how they speak.

It's all based on AI and machine learning smarts, which helps Olly figure out your interests and your daily routine. It's also able to recognize different household members by their voice, and will adjust its personality to suit each person.

Functionally, Olly is pretty similar to that of Amazon Echo or Google Home. You can use it control your other smart devices, ask for the weather, schedule appointments and search for information on the internet. The unique characteristic of Olly lies in its personality and what it learns about you over time. So, if you find out it's raining tomorrow, for example, it might suggest you read a book, and it could even recommend what that book could be. Or if it might know what music to play when you make breakfast in the morning before you even have to request it.

The Olly devices we saw at the show were just prototypes, but we hear that they should be out later this year, for a yet to be disclosed price.

Richard Lawler contributed to this report.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.