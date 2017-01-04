Roland's compact mixer improves audio for your phone videos

Sure, you're not going to record a full band with this thing, but it could be useful for things like capturing an acoustic performance. With the popularity of live video these days, the GO:MIXER could help boost audio quality for those streams in addition to other projects. The device is very much a plug-and-play piece of gear that gets its power from your phone. And, at just 3.75 inches square, you can easily tuck it in your backpack.

The GO:MIXER has knobs that let you easily mix all the audio inputs and a headphone jack monitoring with its own volume control. There's also a Cancel Center tool that reduces the main vocal in a music track that's being sent through the device. You know, in case you want to do your own version of Carpool Karaoke. Unfortunately, there's no word on availability just yet, so you'll have to wait to plan your first guest appearance.