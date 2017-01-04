Roland's compact mixer improves audio for your phone videos

The audio that your phone captures while you're recording videos for Facebook Live, Snapchat Stories and more isn't too good on its own. You'll need another accessory in situations where you really need things to sound good. Roland is looking to lend a hand with its $99 GO:MIXER, a compact mobile mixer that allows you to track two instruments and vocals at the same time. In fact, it can handle up to five audio sources at once. That includes a microphone, guitar/bass, keyboard and two stereo line instruments (e.g., a drum machine or personal music player.)
Sure, you're not going to record a full band with this thing, but it could be useful for things like capturing an acoustic performance. With the popularity of live video these days, the GO:MIXER could help boost audio quality for those streams in addition to other projects. The device is very much a plug-and-play piece of gear that gets its power from your phone. And, at just 3.75 inches square, you can easily tuck it in your backpack.
The GO:MIXER has knobs that let you easily mix all the audio inputs and a headphone jack monitoring with its own volume control. There's also a Cancel Center tool that reduces the main vocal in a music track that's being sent through the device. You know, in case you want to do your own version of Carpool Karaoke. Unfortunately, there's no word on availability just yet, so you'll have to wait to plan your first guest appearance.Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.