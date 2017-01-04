Sony expands its Extra Bass headphone and speaker line

Sony debuted its MDR-1000X high-end wireless noise-cancelling headphones back in September, but here at CES the company is adding a truckload of new mid-range options to its Extra Bass line. First, there are two wireless models, the MDR-XB950N1 and MDR-XB950B1, with the key difference being the addition of noise-cancelling tech on the N1. Both use NFC to make Bluetooth pairing a breeze with AptX and AAC on board to keep that connection strong.
While the MDR-XB950B1 offers 18 hours of music, the addition of noise cancellation for the MDR-XB950N1 doesn't mean less listening time. Expect to use them for up to 22 hours before needing to recharge. What's more, with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can set these to emulate listening environments like an arena, club, concert hall or outdoor stage. The software also allows you to adjust the bass level to suit your personal preference. For the MDR-XB950N1, the app is where you can turn off the noise cancellation, should the need arise.
Sony also revealed a wired on-ear option with the MDR-XB550AP. It comes in five colors and includes a customizable in-line remote. There's also a sports in-ear model, the MDR-XB510AS, that's both waterproof and sweat resistant, so you shouldn't have to worry about damaging them when things get moist during a workout. Unfortunately, Sony isn't announcing pricing and it's only offering the vague availability of spring 2017.
If Bluetooth speakers are more your thing, there are some new Extra Bass options for those as well. Sony is feeding a bigger trend we're seeing at CES this year: speakers with built-in "lighting effects." Other companies have been including visual expression for quite some time, but that's not stopping a number of speaker makers from adding lights to 2017 models.
The SRS-XB40, SRS-XB30 and SRS-XB20 all feature lights, they're just more elaborate as the speakers get larger. The party tools don't stop there as you can mix and match up to 10 of the speakers (all three models) to create a louder setup. Sony's SongPal app is where you link all the speakers together as well as control a number of other features, including turning the lights off. With the SRS-XB40, a separate Fiestable offers DJ-like controls of the lights and colors, but it's only available on that model.
For folks who are looking for something a little more compact, Sony has the SRS-XB10. It's a tiny 3-x-3-inch speaker that the company says still has plenty of that Extra Bass sound, even with its small size. And yes, two of the diminutive speakers can be paired together for stereo mode. Just like Sony's new headphones, the company isn't revealing pricing or availability beyond "spring 2017."Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2017.