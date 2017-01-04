Sony expands its Extra Bass headphone and speaker line

If Bluetooth speakers are more your thing, there are some new Extra Bass options for those as well. Sony is feeding a bigger trend we're seeing at CES this year: speakers with built-in "lighting effects." Other companies have been including visual expression for quite some time, but that's not stopping a number of speaker makers from adding lights to 2017 models.

The SRS-XB40, SRS-XB30 and SRS-XB20 all feature lights, they're just more elaborate as the speakers get larger. The party tools don't stop there as you can mix and match up to 10 of the speakers (all three models) to create a louder setup. Sony's SongPal app is where you link all the speakers together as well as control a number of other features, including turning the lights off. With the SRS-XB40, a separate Fiestable offers DJ-like controls of the lights and colors, but it's only available on that model.

For folks who are looking for something a little more compact, Sony has the SRS-XB10. It's a tiny 3-x-3-inch speaker that the company says still has plenty of that Extra Bass sound, even with its small size. And yes, two of the diminutive speakers can be paired together for stereo mode. Just like Sony's new headphones, the company isn't revealing pricing or availability beyond "spring 2017."