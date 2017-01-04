Show More Results

Sony is making its own wireless earbuds

But they're still just prototypes for now.

Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in AV
In these heady days of headphone-free smartphones, there's money to be made in the wireless headphone game. Sony revealed plenty of upgraded wireless speakers and headphones at its CES press event today, but there some prototype teasers too. The company had some tiny wireless in-ear buds, as well as some neck-anchored wireless headphones. Expect to hear more about both of them later this year, but Sony was already showcasing two different colors for each prototype, as well as charging cases for the in-ear buds. There's no price and no date, but they look small, unassuming, and will be another notable wireless bud option when there's not much competition. The Xperia Ear didn't quite seal the deal.

