Image credit:
Sony's $25K projector fulfills the dream of putting a screen anywhere

The VPL-VZ1000ES brings its Life Space UX project from fantasy to merely ridiculously high-end.

Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
266 Shares
Sony has shown off pricey Life Space projectors at CES before, but this short-throw model is the first to bear its high-end ES label. Like other short-throw projectors, this one is made to project a large (100-inch) image on a wall from as close as six inches away. That kind of capability means it can blend into a room instead of requiring a dedicated home theater. It will require dedication from your budget, however, thanks to its staggering $25,000 price tag. Naturally, it is 4K and HDR compatible, and will go on sale in April.

