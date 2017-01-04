The da Vinci Nano is a plug-and-play 3D printer that only costs $230

XYZprinting is known for offering a variety of 3D printers, some of which rival the likes of Makerbot's Replicator line and other high-end hardware. But, the company has also been making some that are both portable and affordable, as was the case with its sub-$300 da Vinci Mini. At CES 2017, it is going one step further by introducing the da Vinci Nano, a full-fledged 3D printer priced for only $230. And although the machine is designed for people who are new to the technology, XYZprinting says the idea is to not compromise on the features and overall quality of the product.