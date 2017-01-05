Dell's 2-in-1 Latitude 7285 ditches the charging cable

The wireless charging keyboard is actually one of three keyboard options for the Latitude 7285; the other two are slim travel keyboard and a productivity keyboard that adds four hours of battery life plus keys with more desktop-like key travel. Although the productivity base doesn't offer wireless charging, that extra battery life might come in handy, since Dell estimates the tablet alone only gets about 6 hours of juice.

There's no pricing for the 7285 or any of the peripherals just yet, but Dell expects the device to go on sale in late May.

