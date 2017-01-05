Show More Results

Latest in Gear

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    Engadget Podcast Ep 21: Ooh Las Vegas

    The team's first dispatch from the desert at CES 2017.

    Billy Steele, @wmsteele
    1h ago in Gadgetry
    183 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Associate editor Billy Steele, senior editor Nicole Lee and deputy managing editor James Trew join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the early trends emerging from CES. It's only the first day of the show, but there's already been plenty of announcements, press conferences and lots of lost sleep. One of the most immediate things you'll notice on the show floor is that everything has voice control this year, even garbage cans. And tons of companies are rushing to integrate Alexa into cars, washing machines and refrigerators. The panel will also talk about the best and worst things they've seen so far.



    Relevant links:

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    Watch on YouTube

    Watch on Facebook

    Subscribe on Google Play Music

    Subscribe on iTunes

    Subscribe on Stitcher

    Subscribe on Pocket Casts

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext file