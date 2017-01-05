Engadget Podcast Ep 21: Ooh Las Vegas

Associate editor Billy Steele, senior editor Nicole Lee and deputy managing editor James Trew join host Terrence O'Brien to talk about the early trends emerging from CES. It's only the first day of the show, but there's already been plenty of announcements, press conferences and lots of lost sleep. One of the most immediate things you'll notice on the show floor is that everything has voice control this year, even garbage cans. And tons of companies are rushing to integrate Alexa into cars, washing machines and refrigerators. The panel will also talk about the best and worst things they've seen so far.
Relevant links:
- Dish brings Alexa and multi-room music to Hopper DVRs
- Whirlpool brings Alexa to its next generation of appliances
- Car makers can let Alexa ride shotgun later this year
- Huawei is bringing Amazon's Alexa to the Mate 9
- Ford vehicles will soon have Amazon Alexa on board
- Amazon Alexa now lives inside a dancing robot
- Amazon's Alexa assistant is coming to LG refrigerators
You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.
Subscribe on Google Play Music