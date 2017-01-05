Unlike Nikon and Panasonic, Fujifilm isn't making any major announcements at CES 2017. That said, the manufacturer is introducing a camera here in Las Vegas, the FinePix XP120, the latest member of its rugged point-and-shoot series. Naturally, the main highlights here are that it's waterproof (65ft) and shockproof (5.8ft), as well as dustproof and freezeproof. Aside from this, the XP120 sports a decent 16.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, 3-inch LCD and 1080p at 60fps. These specs won't blow anyone's mind by any means, but the $230 camera could appeal to (at least) a few outdoor buffs when it launches in February.