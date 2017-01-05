ICYMI: Wearable breast pump and everything IoT

Meanwhile a company called Prevent Biometrics showed its concussion tracking wearable for your teeth that lights up if too hard of a hit is given. And Craftsman's Smart Lawn, a bluetooth connected mower and app, helps owners know when and how to perform maintenance, even ordering parts within the app. Parents might also want to know about the Fisher-Price Think and Learn SmartCycle, that connects toddler learning apps to a little person-sized stationary bike so folks can feel a little better about all the screen time.

