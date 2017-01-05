iHeartRadio's on-demand streaming is now live for all

Although iHeartRadio is a little late to the on-demand streaming music party, they've brought along Napster's music library to power the $9.99-per-month iHeartRadio All Access service. The All Access tier offers the ability to save tracks for offline listening and build out a proper music library. There's also a $4.99 per month iHeartRadio Plus plan that works more like Pandora with unlimited skips and allows users to save songs from the radio, instantly replay radio tracks and jump to any song in the library although you don't get the same library management features as All Access.

The system also ties in to local radio stations so you can keep up with top checks and playlists curated by radio personalities you already know. So, if you're having a hard time breaking your terrestrial radio habit, iHeartRadio's options are enticing, especially if you're not already plunking down ten bucks a month for a similar service. If you'd like to try it out, iHeartRadio is offering a 30-day trial of both access levels.