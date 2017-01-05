Show More Results

Panasonic's Lumix GH5 is even bulkier in person

Not that there's anything wrong that.

Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
Panasonic's long-awaited Micro Four Thirds camera, the GH5, is already being shown off at CES 2017. Like its predecessor the GH4, this new flagship is much bulkier than most mirrorless shooters. That's not a bad thing by any means, it was just one of the first things I noticed when I picked it up. If you're familiar with the previous model, you'll feel right at home with the button placement on the GH5. It's on the inside where most changes are, starting with the new 20.3-megapixel Live MOS sensor (no low-pass filter) and Venus Engine image processor.

These upgrades pave the way for 60-fps 4K video and 6K photo burst mode at 30 fps, two of the features camera buffs are most excited about. Unfortunately, Panasonic didn't let us take any sample images with the GH5 that was on the show floor, but we'll have some for you before it hits stores in March for $2,000. Until then, you can check out what it looks like outside the basic press shots.

