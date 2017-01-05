Panasonic's Lumix GH5 is even bulkier in person

Panasonic's long-awaited Micro Four Thirds camera, the GH5, is already being shown off at CES 2017. Like its predecessor the GH4, this new flagship is much bulkier than most mirrorless shooters. That's not a bad thing by any means, it was just one of the first things I noticed when I picked it up. If you're familiar with the previous model, you'll feel right at home with the button placement on the GH5. It's on the inside where most changes are, starting with the new 20.3-megapixel Live MOS sensor (no low-pass filter) and Venus Engine image processor.