Samsung's FlexWash and FlexDry machines are laundry 'Inception'

Oh, the places your dirty clothes will go.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
45m ago in Home
    The new FlexWash and FlexDry laundry machines from Samsung are, to put it simply, beastly. The front-loading compartment on the washer is five cubic feet alone, and that's not including the extra cubic foot added by the top-loader space. The FlexWash machine features dual washers and the FlexDry machine has dual dryers, making the whole system a feast of dryer-in-dryer and washer-in-washer action.

    The top-loading compartment on the FlexWash unit is designed to wash smaller bundles of laundry or handle clothes that require different settings than the main load. The top compartment on the FlexDry machine can handle delicate clothing with a lay-flat rack and gentle heated-air system.

    The new laundry machines represent an aspect of Samsung's business that doesn't get as much glitzy coverage as its other offerings, such as TVs and phones -- unless its washers are exploding in people's homes, of course.

