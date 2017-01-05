Smart Cube turns any drawer into a Bluetooth-controlled lockbox

One of the latest devices to go from crowdfunding to CES is this Bluetooth-connected lock from Smart Armor. The Cube uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to pair with your phone, and can unlock whenever it's in range (or from further away, if you have a Bluetooth router or other device to control it). Simply mount the device in a drawer or box that you'd prefer remain closed to prying eyes, fingers or other appendages, and it can tighten closed. Even if someone tries to tamper with the device, it will send out an alert. Mounted with double-sided tape, it can stand up to 100 pounds of force, or owners can mount it with the provided holes.