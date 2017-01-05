Telegram's unsend feature can help prevent texting regret

Telegram's latest update adds a feature that would've been pretty useful this past holiday season: it gives you a way to unsend messages you regret. Unsend works for both one-to-one and group chats, so long as you do it with within 48 hours of hitting send. Apparently, one of the messaging app's engineers conjured up the solution when he accidentally sent some risqué Santa stickers to his mother. We don't know how true that is, but if you think the feature would be especially useful, you've got that careless, likely drunk, engineer to thank. Of course, you can't stop anyone from reading or screencapping what you've already written in chat, so you may want to keep locking up your phone if you tend to send drunk texts.