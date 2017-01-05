Twitter will livestream portions of PGA golf tournaments

In return, the PGA will boost the number of highlight clips and Periscope livestreams that it offers on Twitter.

These kinds of deals are increasingly common for Twitter, which is banking on livestreamed sports as a way of growing its audience and turning a much-needed profit. However, it has to be asked: are partial coverage agreements enough? While it's hard to beat free streaming in terms of value, an avid sports fan isn't going to sign up for Twitter just to see fractions of golf tournaments or a single football game per week. The company may need to goad leagues into offering more comprehensive deals if it wants to reel people in.