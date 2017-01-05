Willow's smart breast pumps slide into moms' bras

The pair of teardrop-shaped gadgets each have a motorized pump that's surprisingly quiet, although to be fair, it's not easy to hear the hum of a gentle motor in the midst of the cacophony of noises on a noisy show floor. Mothers are supposed to slip a Willow into the cups of their nursing bras, then press the play button on each to start pumping and the up or down arrow keys to adjust the intensity of the sucking. That design is what's truly novel about the Willow - it frees up moms' hands to type away at a keyboard or prepare a meal. Compared to other smart pumps, which either look confusing or downright horrifying, these look relatively inoffensive and much more modern.

As the milk starts filling up a replaceable attached bag through a one-way valve, the Willow measures how much liquid is collected and sends that info to a companion app (iOS for now, Android coming). This is important for parents or caregivers to tell how much milk they're producing and how much supply they have to feed their children.

Each bag can contain up to four ounces of milk, and can be easily removed to store in a freezer. You can also cut the top off and pour the milk out into a feeding bottle. I was impressed with how easy it was to open up each pump to get the milk, and how intuitive the interface is. I was familiar enough to turn on, reset and get each bag of milk without any guidance from the rep in just two tries. That simplicity is a nice touch, considering a device meant to relieve stress from a daily routine should really not be frustrating to use.

At $429 for a pair, though, the Willow is not cheap, but the company says that that price is comparable to what you'd pay for a regular motorized breast pump anyway. Frazzled moms who are struggling to find time to pump their milk or want to keep track of their output may find the Willow a helpful purchase when it goes on sale in Spring.