Check out the first Windows VR headsets from Dell, HP and Acer

Just a few days after Lenovo unveiled its Windows 10 VR headset, Microsoft showed off what HP, Dell and Acer are working on at a CES media event. Unfortunately, they were all under glass, so all we could do was ogle at the hardware. Still, the designs look pretty interesting. Acer's looks like it comes straight from its gaming design crew, while HP's has a cool black aesthetic. I was particularly surprised by Dell's headset, which resembles the PlayStation VR in a few ways.
There's still a lot we don't know about these headsets yet, unfortunately. We hear they're all going to be available this year, with the cheapest going for around $300. Microsoft reps say they should work with integrated laptops in graphics, but of course, we're taking that with a grain of salt. The only thing that's certain right now is that it's going to be a big year for Windows Holographic and VR in general.