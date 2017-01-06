Faraday Future's first car secures over 64,000 reservations

The electric-automaker was reportedly plagued by all kinds of money trouble last year, you see, from bills and rent to lawsuits. Things were so bad, various sources said it could shutter by February 2017 if it fails to raise funds after CES. The company would have made over $320 million if all 64,124 slots chose the priority option, but we somehow doubt everyone paid up, even if it is refundable. As Electrek said, the free reservation tier makes it hard to gauge how many people are actually interested in buying and how many merely signed up to keep an eye on new updates.

One thing's clear, though: FF 91 successfully piqued people's curiosity. Whether that will translate to sales, who knows. The flashy electric SUV is an all-wheel drive, has a 378-mile range and can go from 0 to 60 in 2.39. Faraday Future hasn't revealed how much one would cost you yet, but it plans to start production in 2018.