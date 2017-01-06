GoPro CEO: Karma returning as the 'ultimate GoPro'

Beyond Karma, Woodman spoke about his plans for VR video. People are already using GoPro's to make 360 content, so unsurprisingly his focus is on making those videos easier to share. Woodman's vision is a future where you record your activities with one, multi-lensed GoPro, creating a spherical video. You'd then simply watch that back on a phone. As you move the phone around, your motion would be tracked, and the app would spit out a matching, 2D video for sharing. "With VR, 360 video will be the ultimate GoPro" said Woodman. "And If I'm saying we're calling this the ultimate, ultimate GoPro, you can imagine our focus and dedication on it."