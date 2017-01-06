Watch NVIDIA's GeForce stream 'Mass Effect Andromeda' to Facebook

Additionally, you'll also be able to send screen grabs and 360-degree photos from NVIDIA's Ansel app to Facebook. Your friends can rotate their phones to explore those 360-degree photos -- something Facebook has offered for a while, but it's particularly useful for observing game worlds.

Obviously, game streaming isn't anything new at this point. But NVIDIA reps note that it's a completely different experience sharing gameplay to your friends and family, rather than to complete strangers on the internet. It's not necessarily a better solution than Twitch and YouTube Gaming, it's simply different.

