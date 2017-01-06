Show More Results

Public Access

Community storytelling.

Apply & Sign Up

Editor's Picks

Image credit:
save
Save
share

The Public Access Weekly: Jump in the line

Amber Bouman
01.06.17
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

As the first week of the new year ends, we're still in full CES 2017 mode -- and if you haven't been watching our Live from CES 2017 feed then you have missed some truly amazing moments, like Managing Editor Terrence O'Brien drinking scotch with Nick Offerman and today's interview with David Copperfield. Keep an eye on the home page for more interviews (Aisha Tyler tomorrow!), announcements and all the brand spankin' new product talk you can shake a stick at. Now on to the community news and notes!

If you hang out in the comment section, you may have heard me say this a few times this week but it bears repeating: Don't pick fights in the comment section. We know that people feel passionately about a variety of topics from Android to net neutrality, but the comment section is there for discussions not name-calling and taunting. If you want to pick a fight, join a boxing gym. If you want to participate in the comment section, we expect you to be respectful to your fellow community members.

Looking for something to read? Check out:

James Gerber rounds up the top trends he's seen from CES 2017, eschewing the laptops and smartphones in favor of discussing the myriad of smart home and AI announcements that seem to be pushing their way to the forefront this year.

Meanwhile, Vikas Agrawal lists the seven most common smartphone repairs, some of which were to be expected (cracked and broken touchscreens, water damage) and some of which were a bit more surprising (lock issues, connectivity). The details about which components and functions may require repair was a nice touch.

Lastly, AJ Agrawal talks about best practices for companies who have been the victims of a cyber attack by listing the steps to take and how to make it right with affected customers. While it seems like sensible enough advice, it's a lot harder to stay calm and collected in the middle of a breach.

Looking for something to write about? Mull over:

Since it's still "all CES 2017, all the time", here are a few prompts focused on the trade show: What has been the best CES 2017 announcement so far/what CES 2017 announcement are you most excited about? Alternatively, what has been the lamest announcement or most disappointing?

LGs G5 handset has struggled in the market and now the company is refocusing on "aesthetics and usability" -- instead of on the modular feature of the smartphone. Is there a place in the market for a modular smartphone? If so, what would such a handset have to do to attract the attention of buyers and potential fans?

I'm told that with the start of a new year, many folks plan out "resolutions" to change their bad habits and improve their lives by say, eating better, quitting smoking, exercising more.... Being a realist, my "resolutions" are more mundane: Binge-watch Supernatural, eat all the Christmas candy, organize all my external storage and upgrade my security settings. Do you have any technology resolutions for the new year? Share them with us!

ear iconeye icontext file