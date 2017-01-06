Public Access

As the first week of the new year ends, we're still in full CES 2017 mode -- and if you haven't been watching our Live from CES 2017 feed then you have missed some truly amazing moments, like Managing Editor Terrence O'Brien drinking scotch with Nick Offerman and today's interview with David Copperfield. Keep an eye on the home page for more interviews (Aisha Tyler tomorrow!), announcements and all the brand spankin' new product talk you can shake a stick at. Now on to the community news and notes!

If you hang out in the comment section, you may have heard me say this a few times this week but it bears repeating: Don't pick fights in the comment section. We know that people feel passionately about a variety of topics from Android to net neutrality, but the comment section is there for discussions not name-calling and taunting. If you want to pick a fight, join a boxing gym. If you want to participate in the comment section, we expect you to be respectful to your fellow community members.