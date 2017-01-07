The Morning After: Saturday, January 7th 2017

It's all up to youPick your favorite gadget from CES 2017

CES is almost over, which means it's time to hand out some "Best of" hardware. Get your vote in by 6PM ET to have a say in who receives the coveted People's Choice award.

Except when it's up to usIntroducing the 15 Best of CES 2017 finalists!

We'll do the choosing in these categories, judging "Best of CES" winners in categories ranging from accessibility tech to Robot/Drone. The best TV, best PC and all the rest will come from these selections, so get familiar before we live stream the results at 8PM ET Saturday night.

Self-lacing sneakers are just the startNike designers on the future of footwear

Tinker Hatfield and Tiffany Beers joined us on the Engadget stage to talk about self-lacing sneakers (like the new HyperAdapt 1.0), 3D printed shoes and more. There weren't any Air Mag giveaways, but they did drop a few gems on the design process and mentioned that the next generations of HyperAdapts are already in development.

Grain techHow Amber Agriculture is trying to build the "smart farm"

This startup's finger-sized sensor goes inside grain silos to help prevent spoilage. That way farmers can monitor temperature and humidity from their smartphone, and manage crops more efficiently. The first field trials are still in the future, but co-founder Lucas Frye believes serious long-term good could be possible.

That's good, right?Faraday Future claims 64,000 pre-orders for the FF 91

Troubled (potential) carmaker Faraday Future has a positive data point to report. After unveiling its first car a few days ago, the company says over 64,000 people have signed up to pre-order. What it didn't say, however, is how many of them laid down $5,000 for a priority reservation and how many opted for the free standard option.

Apparently, exploding phones aren't a problemSamsung expects that its profits in Q4 will be higher than last year

Despite its disastrous Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is forecasting operating income for Q4 that's up 50 percent from the same period in 2015. Demand for its OLED screens and memory chips are driving the boost, although its mobile division reportedly also had strong results thanks to the Galaxy S7 and other older models.

Do we still have to rate self-driving Ubers?Auto supplier Delphi shows off a turnkey autonomous solution

While Delphi isn't a big name among car buyers, it makes the parts that go into their cars. This year at CES, the company is showing off what it can do for self-driving cars that navigate the streets more like a human, although its tech is probably coming to ride-sharing services first.

An Apple TV and Roku alternativeHands-on with the Dish AirTV

Can this $130 device handle everything from 4K Netflix to Sling TV, to over-the-air broadcasts? Judging by Billy Steele's experience during a CES demo, the answer is yes. The familiar Sling TV-based UI is smooth to operate using the included remote, while the only real concern is its unusual blue and white color scheme.

