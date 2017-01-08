Show More Results

    The Engadget Podcast Ep 23: Leaving Las Vegas

    The history of sex at CES and the weirdest gadgets from the show floor.

    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    23m ago in Sex
    Comments
    Editor in chief Michael Gorman, executive editor Christopher Trout and managing editor Dana Wollman join host Terrence O'Brien to give you one last update from the ground in Las Vegas. They talk about the history of sex at CES, it's quiet reemergence and all the most absurd gadgets from the show floor. Plus they settle once and for all who is the Flame Wars champion, and who will have something to prove in 2017.



    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

