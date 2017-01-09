Google Voice updates are imminent

Some users checking their Google Voice accounts today were greeted with a link at the top of the inboxes telling them that "the new Google Voice is here" and to "TRY NOW." While someone at Google apparently jumped the gun with that link (clicking it actually did nothing), Google did confirm to the Verge that changes were coming very soon for Voice. In a statement, a Google rep wrote, "Sorry, it looks like we must have dialed the wrong number! But don't worry, this wasn't a prank call. We're working on some updates to Google Voice right now. We have you on speed dial and we'll be sure to share what we've been up to just as soon as we can."

So, while there's no official word yet on what the refreshed Google Voice might include, it's a good bet the changes have something to do with changes to the Hangouts API and maybe tighter integration with Google's other messaging apps Allo and Duo. Also, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that the desktop site is mired in a dated gmail look and the iOS app hasn't seen an update since some minor bug fixes back in June, so even a visual overhaul would make Voice feel less like an afterthought.

We've reached out to Google for additional details and will update when we know more.