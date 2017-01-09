Windows 10 Creators Update will add tab previews and a night mode

Windows 10's Creators Update will have its fair share of pleasant surprises, apparently. Microsoft has released a new Windows Insider preview that stuffs in quite a few new features, some of which you might just use every day. For one, its Edge browser now includes tab previews. This isn't a novel concept (hi, Opera), but it'll be immensely helpful if you have loads of tabs open and don't want to play a guessing game. Also, Microsoft's Flash crackdown is in full effect: Edge now blocks untrusted Flash content as a matter of course, and you'll have to click to play it.
There's plenty more beyond the web. The preview introduces a "lower blue light" option that, like F.lux or the night modes on some phones, will gradually shift colors to ease the strain on your eyes (and theoretically, help you sleep) when it gets dark. And did we mention that you can organize the Start menu's tiles into folders? It'll seem familiar if you've used Windows Phone or Windows 10 Mobile, but it's definitely welcome if you'd like to have a lot of app shortcuts.
Other improvements? You'll find a more app-centric sharing option with increased awareness of what you're running and what you like to use. Windows is also building in a selective screen capture mode that was previously limited to OneNote, a more formal introduction to Cortana for new users, an on-demand "refresh Windows" option to reinstall the OS and better support for very high resolution displays. If you're an Insider and are willing to live with the inevitable glitchiness of a preview, you'll definitely want to give this a peek.