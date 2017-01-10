LG's G6 will have a unique 18:9 screen aspect ratio

The display will pack in 1,440 by 2,880 pixels, a bit more than a typical Quad HD screen. LG says it'll be thinner than before, at less than 1mm thick, and it's reduced the bezel width by 20 percent on the top of the screen and 10 percent around the sides. Additionally, the company says it'll be 10 percent more visible outdoors and it'll use 30 percent less battery life.

LG is expected to announce the G6 at Mobile World Congress at the end of February, and the latest rumors suggest it'll release the phone in Korea on March 10. That could allow the company to beat Samsung's Galaxy S8 to the shelves, but as we've seen time and again, being first on shelves doesn't necessarily lead to a sales win.